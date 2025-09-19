BJP leader Tarun Chugh thanks PM Modi for declaring Punjab floods 'severe disaster'

Chandigarh, Sep 19 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, on Friday, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring the Punjab floods a "severe disaster" and extending Rs 590 crore in additional relief along with Rs 13,600 crore already provided earlier.

He said that the people of Punjab are grateful for Prime Minister Modi's sensitive and decisive leadership in this hour of crisis.

"On one hand Prime Minister Modi has stood with Punjab like a guardian, taking immediate steps for farmers, flood victims and public infrastructure, on the other state's incompetent and novice Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has only been making excuses, running away from responsibility, and blaming the Centre to cover up his own failures," he added.

The BJP leader said that the floods were not just a natural calamity but a "Mann-Made Disaster" (holding Chief Minister Mann responsible).

"Bhagwant Mann and his political master Arvind Kejriwal are squarely responsible. Delays in desilting of the Sutlej, surrendering in court instead of defending people's interests, and complete failure to take preventive measures before the monsoon, these actions turned a seasonal challenge into a human tragedy."

"Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are two sides of the same coin -- one silent, the other destructive. The people of Punjab will never forgive this betrayal," BJP leader Chugh said.

On the upcoming Assembly session, BJP leader Chugh demanded that the Mann government table a white paper on the floor of the House and explain what happened to the Rs 12,000 crore SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) sent by the Centre.

"Why were these funds not used for relief works? Why were preparations delayed? Why were hundreds of villages submerged due to negligence? The Mann government must answer," he said.

He also demanded that all sand mining tenders be brought under a CBI probe, and its report tabled in the Assembly to reveal whether the Punjab government is serving the people of Punjab or the sand mafia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor