BJP leader, wife killed in Bihar's Arrah city

Patna, Jan 31 An elderly BJP leader and his wife were killed in Bihar's Arrah city late on Monday night.

The deceased, Mahendra Prasad Singh (67) and his wife Pushpa Singh (65), resided in Katira locality under Nawada police station in the city. The deceased were killed with blunt objects.

Following the incident, Pramod Kumar, SP of Bhojpur, ASP Himanshu, Nawada police station SHO Suresh Ravidas, town police station SHO Sanjiv Kumar and other officers reached the crime scene and initiated the investigation.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that the accused hit them with the blunt objects that led to their death. We have called for the FSL team to collect evidence. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem," Pramod Kumar said.

Mahendra's brother Hira Singh said that the elderly couple resided alone in the flat while their three daughters, who are married, live in other cities.

"Mahendra came to my house on January 26. Since then, I have not been in contact with him. I was informed by their elder daughter, who resides with her husband in Jamshedpur. She informed me that Mahendra or Pushpa were not picking the phone. When I reached their flat, they were found dead," Singh said.

Mahendra and his wife were retired professors and living in Veer Kunwar Singh colony in Katira locality. They also have some properties in the city which are on rent.

Mahendra was the president of BJP youth wing in the past and also contested assembly election in 2020 from Rohtas's Karakat constituency.

