BJP leader's body found hanging from tree in Bengal village

Kolkata, Nov 8 Tension is prevailing in Nidhirampur village in West Bengal's Bankura district after the body of a local BJP leader was found hanging from the branch of a tree by the local villagers on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified asSubhadeep Mishra. He contested in the recently concluded polls for the three- tier panchayat system in West Bengal.

His family members said that he went missing for the last seven days and finally on Wednesday morning his body was spotted hanging from a tree in the locality. His hands were tied.

As the police reached the spot to recover the body of the deceased leader, the local BJP legislator from the Saltora Assembly constituency Chandana Bauri started an agitation and refused to hand over the body to the cops. Even Bauri was seen lying down in front of the police vehicle in order to prevent them from taking away the body of the deceased BJP leader.

The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Mishra was murdered as the local goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress were scared of the growing popularity of the deceased BJP leader in the area.

The leader of the opposition also demanded that the role of Bankura district Police SuperintendentVaibhav Tiwari should also be investigated thoroughly in the matter.

“District Police units are nothing but Trinamool Congress cadres in uniform. Their only job is to ensure that Trinamool Congress's existence continues as long as possible. I demand CBI investigation as police would do their best to tamper evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters,” he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor