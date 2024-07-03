BJP leaders detained ahead of protest at CM's residence in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 3 BJP leaders, including state President BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka, were detained by Karnataka Police at the Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru on Wednesday while preparing to march to the Chief Minister's residence.

They were demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the tribal development Board and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Police thwarted the BJP's plan to lay siege to the CM's residence and took the leaders into custody.

Some senior leaders were dragged into buses and taken away.

The BJP leaders slammed the state government for not allowing them to stage a protest, claiming that by not allowing them to protest, the Congress government had confirmed the role of CM Siddaramaiah in the scams.

While being detained, Ashoka stated that in the MUDA scam, land owners, who were supposed to get 15 sites were given 20 sites, and in some cases, landowners who lost their land and were supposed to get 20 sites were allotted 60 sites by the authorities.

He called it "open loot" by the government.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is enquiring into the Mandya Urban Development Authority case and the BJP is demanding that the MUDA scam be handed over to the CBI as well.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had called Karnataka a "model state," which the BJP leader ridiculed, saying it was a "loot model."

“The BJP has already compelled a minister to resign in the tribal welfare scam and is vowing to continue the agitation until another minister from the Congress government resigns,” Ashoka said.

Vijayendra stated that sites meant for the poor were being distributed to a chosen few, leaving the poor waiting for over 10 to 13 years.

The BJP will continue to protest both inside and outside the state legislature.

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad questioned why CM Siddaramaiah was not allowing peaceful protests?

Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra demanded that the CM resign, accusing him of being "anti-Dalit" and usurping funds meant for Dalits in the tribal welfare Board.

