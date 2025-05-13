BJP leaders pay tribute to Sushil Modi on 1st death anniversary in Patna

Patna, May 13 On the first death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, organised a 'Smarananjali Sabha' at Ravindra Bhavan in Patna to pay tribute to the late leader.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, along with several party workers and leaders, paid floral tributes and remembered the significant contribution of Sushil Modi to Bihar's political and social landscape.

Speaking at the event, Jaiswal said, "It was a privilege to work with Sushil Modi. He never let his stature come in the way of respecting even the smallest party worker. His deep understanding of organisational dynamics and social harmony remains unmatched."

Recalling the personal qualities of the late former Bihar Deputy CM, the State BJP President described him as a disciplined leader, a repository of data, and a straight talker who offered honest feedback.

He added that Sushil Modi's commitment to the party and its workers was evident in his readiness to travel long distances to support his colleagues in need.

Sushil Modi's ability to remember even grassroots-level workers by name and check on their well-being was highlighted as a rare quality that inspired all, Jaiswal noted, adding, "There are many qualities he had which we still need to learn."

The event served as a solemn moment for party members to reflect on the legacy of a leader who shaped Bihar politics for decades with his dedication, humility and intellect.

Sushil Modi has an immense contribution to building BJP's organisational structure in Bihar.

He was spearheading against political confrontation with former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at that time and his relations with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also impressive.

During the event, leaders like Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Awadesh Narayan Singh, Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Nawada MP Vivek Thakur, Dharmashila Gupta, Bhukhu Bhai Dalsania, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, among others were present.

