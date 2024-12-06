BJP leaders pay tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

New Delhi, Dec 6 On the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, BJP leaders paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, whose visionary leadership laid the foundation of a democratic, inclusive, and egalitarian India.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale highlighted the significance of the day, stating, “Today is Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji's Mahaparinirvan Diwas. On this day, at the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Ji in Parliament, leaders from across the spectrum pay floral tributes to honour his contributions.”

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal emphasised the strength of India's democracy, attributing it to B.R. Ambedkar's constitutional vision. He remarked, “Our Constitution, given by Baba Saheb, is the reason why India's democracy remains strong. While neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh face political instability, it is India’s Constitution that ensures the robustness of our democratic processes and framework, offering a guiding light to the world.”

Lal Singh Arya, National President of the BJP’s SC Morcha, also paid a heartfelt tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, saying, “Baba Saheb dedicated his life to social, economic, and political justice. He lived a life of struggle for the empowerment of children, women, and the poor. On his 69th death anniversary, I bow at his feet and urge everyone to remember that Baba Saheb lived not for himself but for the nation.”

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his death anniversary at the Parliament House Lawns. The leaders paid floral tributes to the architect of our Constitution.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas, observed annually on December 6, commemorates the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, who passed away in 1956 at his residence in Delhi.

Dr Ambedkar was a member of the seven-person committee that drafted the Indian Constitution and played a pivotal role in shaping modern India.

Recognised for his immense contributions, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1990.

