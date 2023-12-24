BJP leaders slam Dayanidhi Maran over 'derogatory remarks' on UP, Bihar people

Patna, Dec 24 A day after an undated video of DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran surfaced in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks about the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leaders in Bihar criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for their silence on the matter.

"The leaders of Congress, JD-U and RJD should apologise for the way Maran insulted the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar should break their silence. The BJP has made a strong objection to the remarks and asked Dayanidhi Maran to apologize. If he does not apologise, the party leaders will launch an agitation," Bihar unit BJP president Samrat Choudhary said.

Criticising Maran, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is building the nation with the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' but the leaders of INDIA bloc are discriminating over North and South India. Their attempt would not be successful. PM Narendra Modi gives respect to sanitation workers. Some people talk like this and create differences. Dayanidhi Maran should apologise to the nation."

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said: "Will the leaders of INDIA bloc keep DMK out of the alliance now? Many people are engaged in the construction sector in Tamil Nadu and Dayanidhi Maran's toilet cleaners remark is highly objectionable. Why Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad are silent over the remarks of Dayanidhi Maran on the basis of state and language? Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin should take action against him."

Dayanidhi Maran, during an event, allegedly said that the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh used to come to Tamil Nadu and clean toilets.

"Those who speak Hindi come here and are involved in small-scale construction," he had allegedly said.

