BJP leadership maligning image of people from Bihar’s Seemanchal region: Owaisi

Patna, Sep 27 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a massive rally in Katihar’s Balrampur Assembly constituency, accusing the BJP leadership of maligning the image of people from Bihar’s Seemanchal region.

Addressing a large crowd at the PWD ground in Barsoi, Owaisi declared, “We will defeat Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Vote for us, and we will defeat the BJP and the RSS. We will defeat those who betrayed us. We will secure your rights and change everything from top to bottom.”

Reacting sharply to Shah’s comments about infiltrators in Seemanchal, the AIMIM chief said, “Whenever I come here, PM Modi and Amit Shah defame the people of Seemanchal and call them infiltrators. Everyone here is Indian; no one is Bangladeshi. Don’t be afraid of them.”

The AIMIM president urged voters to reject the politics of fear, accusing the BJP of using communal narratives to divide communities in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Owaisi highlighted the poor electricity supply and lack of healthcare facilities in the region, asking the crowd, “Will you tolerate this? If not, then elect an MLA of your choice.”

He called on residents to become powerful by voting decisively, saying that only then could they ensure leaders who prioritise Seemanchal’s development.

The rally witnessed thousands of attendees, with people arriving from surrounding villages and towns since early morning.

Owaisi was accompanied on stage by AIMIM Bihar state president Akhtarul Iman, party spokesperson Adil Hasan, and several senior leaders.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the workers meeting in Forbesganj, Araria, said, “We promise strong action against infiltrators in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

“Once you give us a decisive mandate, I promise that we will work to expel infiltrators one by one. Lalu and Rahul’s parties want to protect them, but we will drive them out,” Shah said.

