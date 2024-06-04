BJP leading in all 29 seats in MP, Congress zero

Bhopal, June 4 With the BJP maintaining leads in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is heading for one of its worst performances in the state.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who along with state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, was at the party headquarters' monitoring room, left at around 2 p.m.

Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who in 2019 was the only Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, was trailing against BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu with more than 50,000 votes.

After coming out of the party headquarters, Kamal Nath said, "Whatever the people of Chhindwara will decide, we will accept. Overall, the INDIA bloc is performing well and heading towards to form the government."

Initially, the Congress was hopeful to retain the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and had estimated that big leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Kantilal Bhuria could register wins in their respective constituencies. However, the party received a major setback as the three were trailing.

In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won 27 and 28 seats respectively in the state.

