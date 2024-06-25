"BJP-Led Centre Conspiring with CBI to Frame Kejriwal," Alleges AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged on Tuesday that the BJP has conspired with CBI officers to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a “fake case”. In a video message on Tuesday, Singh expressed concern over the situation, questioning how justice could prevail when such actions are taking place.

“We have learnt from reliable sources that the BJP-led Centre has conspired with CBI officers at a time when there is a huge possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court. They have planned to frame him in a fake case by the CBI and get him arrested,” said Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The entire country is watching the atrocities of the BJP. How will one get justice in such circumstances? People will stand up against this,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Singh's allegation.