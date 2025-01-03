BJP-Led Centre Hasn’t Done Any Work in Delhi, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led Centre for failing to carry out any development work in Delhi. He argued that if the government had done its part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have spent 39 out of his 43-minute speech criticizing the people of the capital and the government they elected with the largest mandate. Kejriwal made these remarks on Friday.

During a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal responded to Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, accusing the BJP of indulging in "abusive politics" and "personal attacks."

"In his speech today, Modiji spent 39 minutes doing nothing but abusing the elected government and people of Delhi. "Even two-three hours would be insufficient to list the work done by our government in the last 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP government has not done any work that Modiji could have talked about in his speech. If it had done any work, he would not have had to just abuse the people of Delhi. The party would not have had to try to win the election by abusing the residents of Delhi," the former chief minister said.

At an event in Ashok Vihar earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the AAP as an "aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, claiming that this "aapda" has held the national capital in its grip for the past 10 years. The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would triumph in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections next month, defeating the AAP.

