BJP-led Odisha govt announces re-opening all four entry gates of Jagannath Temple

Bhubaneswar, June 12 Keeping its poll promise, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Odisha, in its first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, took the decision to re-open all the four entry gates of Lord Jagannath Temple at Puri for the devotees from Thursday morning.

The devotees were allowed to enter the 12th century shrine only through the main gate as the other doors have been closed since the Covid period.

Speaking to mediapersons, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: "We have taken four important decisions in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the government. The four doors of the Jagannath temple have been closed for the devotees for the last couple of years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to open all the four doors in its election manifesto.

"Keeping in view the promise and the emotions of 4.5 crore Odia people, we took the decision that the council of ministers will visit Puri and ensure the doors open in the presence of the government," Majhi added.

He also announced the Cabinet's second decision regarding the setting up of Rs 500 crore corpus fund for the conservation, preservation, proper management and development of the 12th century shrine.

CM Majhi also announced the decision of the cabinet to fulfill another major promise made by the BJP in its manifesto.

The party had promised to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on paddy to Rs 3,100.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to introduce a new policy 'Samrudhha Krushak policy' to address different problems faced by the farmers and to ensure the payment of Rs 3,100 per quintal paddy.

The concerned department has been instructed to prepare guidelines in this regard.

The government will implement the proposal within 100 days after the receipt of detailed guidelines.

Majhi also told the mediapersons that the concerned department has been asked to prepare guidelines and a detailed framework for the implementation of the 'Subhadra Yojana', one of the major poll promises made by the party.

The women beneficiaries will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 each which they can encash within a period of two years. CM Majhi said that this scheme will be implemented within 100 days of the formation of the government.

Besides, the BJP government brought joy to the journalists in Odisha by allowing their entry into the Lok Seva Bhavan, the state secretariat, after four years.

The previous BJD government has stopped the entry of journalists into the state secretariat since the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020.

