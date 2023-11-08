BJP legislator breaks into tears on camera over Nitish Kumar's population remark

BJP leader Nivedita Singh slammed Nitish Kumar and said his remark embarrassed the women of the entire nation. Nitish Kumar made the bizarre remarks, almost in graphic detail, underlining the need for girls’ education to check population growth. “You all saw this live...such clips that embarrass women should not be seen or heard by people. The kind of statement the chief minister made in the legislative assembly embarrassed us,” said Nivedita Singh, who is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. “I could not control myself and walked out of the House. There were seven or eight other women legislators. Maybe they wanted to hear their leader. I don't have any objection to that. But I did not have it in me to listen to such statements and I walked out,” she added.

नीतीश कुमार का सेक्स एजुकेशन सुनकर सदन से बाहर निकल गईं BJP MLC निवेदिता सिंह, रोते हुए बोलीं- “CM ने महिलाओं का अपमान किया, ये संगत का असर है”



The BJP leader broke down in tears as she spoke to the reporters in Patna.“I am teary-eyed because...to be a woman...unhone beizzati kar di sare aam (he has insulted us openly),” Nivedita Singh said. “What happens behind closed doors, the entire world knows. Today's youngsters use mobile phones and YouTube...who doesn't know sex education? Who is he (Nitish Kumar) trying to teach?” the BJP leader questioned.Hitting out at Nitish Kumar, Nivedita Singh said, “His intention was bad from the start. He says whatever, wherever. It is said that your company influences your language. Nitish Kumar was an engineer and he spoke well before, but now his way of speaking is like that of our Deputy CM who did not even get his matriculation certificate.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said Kumar has tarnished the dignity and decorum of democracy with his remarks. "It is very shameful to make such a statement in the Assembly. It seems he is mentally ill," Choubey said, adding, "He should resign and immediately consult a doctor. "BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “The language used by Nitish Kumar inside the assembly is most vulgar, indecent, most misogynistic, sexist and patriarchal. This is the mindset of the chief minister of Bihar... Kumar has become a bekabu babu from shushan babu. Imagine what will be the plight of women of Bihar if such a language is spoken in the Bihar assembly. ”However, state deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav clarified the statement saying that Kumar was talking about about sex education. He said that it is wrong to misinterpret Kumar's statement. "Let me clarify something. Whatever the chief minister was saying was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic, but these are taught in schools -- in Science, Biology. Children learn this. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner, but as sex education," Tejashwi said.



