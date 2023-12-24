BJP legislator expresses concern over decline in foreign tourists' arrival in Goa

Panaji, Dec 24 BJP legislator from Goa's Calangute constituency, Michael Lobo, has expressed concern over the decline in foreign tourists' arrivals, saying the tourism sector will see dark days if a solution is not brought.

"The number of foreign tourists and also high-spending tourists have declined. But we hope that for this Christmas season and for the new year, they will arrive," Lobo said.

"The Department of Tourism and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should take cognisance of this and initiate measures," Lobo said.

According to Lobo, compared to previous years (before Covid), there is a drop of foreign tourists in the state.

"The Department should see why this has happened and try to improve the situation. If you don't put this in place today, then we will see dark days (in future) as far as foreign tourists are concerned," he said.

"Foreign tourists used to come in large numbers before Covid. Now they go to other countries. We need to find out why they stopped coming to Goa post Covid," Lobo said.

