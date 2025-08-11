BJP legislator files complaint against Kolkata Police Commissioner for 'disrespecting Tricolour'

Kolkata, Aug 11 BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh has lodged a complaint against Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma for disrespecting the national flag during the recently held Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat).

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday evening shared a copy of the complaint letter in his social media handle and demanded an FIR against the police commissioner under the appropriate section of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 for trampling on the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India 2002.

"BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh has filed a criminal complaint against Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma and other police personnel at Park Street Police Station," said Adkhikari.

"During the peaceful Nabanna drive, the participants in the protest carried the national flag. First, showing contempt for the national flag, the police personnel on duty of Kolkata Police snatched the Indian national flag from the hands of the gathered crowd, after which it was thrown on the ground in a show of disrespect, and the national flag was trampled by the police personnel in a final act of humiliation," the BJP leader further said.

He also shared a video of the incident and slammed the city police commissioner for using batons on those who took part in the march.

"On the orders of Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police set an example of inhumane behaviour last Saturday. Men and women were indiscriminately lathi-charged and used excessive force, hundreds of ordinary people were injured, including sister Abhaya's parents. The people of Bengal have witnessed the marks left on the head of sister Abhaya's mother by hitting her with a stick," said Adhikari.

He went on to compare Kolkata Police with the British Police in pre-Independence era for their alleged act.

"Not stopping there, the way you disrespected the national flag of India, the tricolour flag of our pride, it seemed that it was not the Kolkata Police but the then British Police who were insulting the national flag! Therefore, a complaint has been filed against you under the appropriate section of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for the crime of trampling on the national flag, violating the Flag Code of India 2002. See you in court," added the BJP leader.

The first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Saturday was marred by massive violence following a scuffle between cops and protesters participating in the Nabanna Avijan.

The victim's mother alleged that she was beaten up by the policemen after she, along with her husband and other protesters, tried to march towards Nabanna. The victim’s mother and the BJP leaders alleged that in the police action, the sacred conch shell-bangle on her wrist, traditionally believed to be the symbolic representation of married Hindu women, was broken.

