BJP legislators from Bengal to visit Ayodhya next month

Kolkata, Jan 24 The BJP legislators from West Bengal led by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, will visit the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month.

Sources said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators will be flying to Ayodhya on February 10 and return to Kolkata later in the night.

"All members of our legislative team will be in Kolkata from February 5 to attend the Budget Session of the Assembly which will commence from that day. There would be no session on February 10 as it is Saturday. Hence, the Leader of the Opposition has chosen February 10 for Ayodhya visit," a state committee member of the BJP said.

Political observers feel that nationwide euphoria over the inauguration of the Ram Temple has enlivened the BJP leadership, and hence, they want to spread the ecstasy in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

