BJP likely to announce Rajasthan CM at party's legislature meeting today

The anticipation regarding the new chief minister of Rajasthan is expected to conclude on Tuesday evening, as the BJP has scheduled a Legislature Party meeting at 4 pm. Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state general secretary and MLA, announced that the meeting will be held at the party's state headquarters, with the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers, national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

He said all newly elected MLAs have been asked to compulsorily attend the meeting. The announcement of the chief minister will be made in the meeting. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw are said to be among the frontrunners for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, one of three states that the BJP won in the recent elections.

The BJP secured 115 seats out of the 199 that were contested in the polls, with one constituency experiencing a postponement due to a candidate's demise. In recent days, several BJP MLAs visited former chief minister Raje, interpreted as a demonstration of support amid speculations that the party might make an unexpected decision this time. However, party leaders, including Rajendra Rathore, who lost in the elections, asserted that there is no tradition of showcasing strength in the BJP.