BJP likely to sweep Delhi with 45-55 seats, rout for AAP with 15-25: Axis My India Exit poll

New Delhi, Feb 6 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a stellar show with a thumping victory in 45-55 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is slated for its worst performance with a win of 15-25 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, predicted Axis My India in its Exit Poll.

The Congress is expected to be a 'non-performer' much like other post-poll surveys and is seen fetching 0-1 seat in the 70-member Assembly. Others are also being seen as insignificant factors in the hotly contested elections.

The forecast by Axis My India, a leading polling agency has come as a shock and surprise for the respective parties, as the duo exchanged bitter barbs and even indulged in mudslinging and name-calling in the run-up to elections.

As per Axis My India Exit poll forecast, the BJP is set to end its over two decades drought in the national capital, while Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is set to get dislodged from power, after three consecutive terms.

In terms of vote share too, the BJP has leaped ahead of its immediate rival AAP by a huge margin. BJP is expected to garner 48 per cent vote share while AAP is seen settling at around 42 per cent. Congress is also expected to see its vote share rise by a few per cent, as compared to its 2019 performance.

According to the Exit polls, BJP is seen bagging 6 out of 10 seats in North-East Delhi while AAP is expected to win the rest 4.

In the Chandni Chowk LS constituency, comprising 10 seats, the BJP is projected to win 7 seats while AAP 3.

In the high-profile New Delhi area, the BJP is projected to bag the lion’s share by registering victory in 7 out of 10 seats, with the rest of 3 going to AAP’s kitty.

In West and East Delhi, the BJP is likely to sweep again with victory in 8 out of 10 seats each.

North West Delhi is seen as the region giving the biggest shock to the ruling AAP, as it is seen winning just 1 of 10 Assembly seats.

