BJP likely to sweep Madhya Pradesh with 27 seats in its kitty: Matrize Exit Poll

Bhopal, June 2 Madhya Pradesh's ruling BJP is in a position to win a minimum of 24 and a maximum of 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Matrize Exit Poll indicated.

The findings also hinted that the Congress/INDIA bloc is in a "strong position" in two LS seats -- Morena and Chhindwara. It may win "a maximum of four LS seats" in the state, which could lead to a rise in its seat tally compared to the 2019 polls. It predicted that Congress may retain Chhindwara - the bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath and where his son Nakul Nath is contesting, but its tally is likely to remain below four.

In 2019, the BJP won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and was looking to repeat its near-clean sweep in 2024.

However, the Matrize Exit Poll also predicted that the BJP "may lose" the Morena seat in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP and Congress are in direct contest, was held in four phases between April 19 and May 13.

