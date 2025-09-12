BJP lodges complaint against Congress over ‘deepfake’ video targeting PM Modi, his late mother

New Delhi, Sep 12 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a formal police complaint against the Congress, accusing it of circulating an AI-generated deepfake video that allegedly maligns Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

In a complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parliamentary Street, Delhi BJP Election Cell Convenor Sanket Gupta sought immediate registration of an FIR, citing “gross violation of law, morality, and women’s dignity.”

The complaint refers to a video posted on the official social media handle of the Bihar Congress on platform X on September 10, 2025. Calling the act “shameful and unlawful,” Gupta said the manipulated video was intended to defame not only the Prime Minister but also the dignity of motherhood.

“A mother represents purity, sacrifice and dignity. To maliciously manipulate her image and voice for political mudslinging is not only an attack on the reputation of the Prime Minister but also a grave insult to the dignity of motherhood and womanhood,” the complaint said.

The BJP alleged that such conduct reflects “political bankruptcy of the highest order” and warned that unchecked circulation of fabricated content would embolden others to exploit women’s dignity for propaganda.

It further cited past incidents during Congress and RJD rallies in Bihar, where abusive remarks were allegedly made against PM Modi’s late mother. The party invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 — including sections on defamation, forgery of electronic records, and statements conducing to public mischief — along with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Judicial precedents upholding the right to reputation and dignity were also referenced.

The BJP has urged the police to seize digital evidence, direct platform X to remove the content, and investigate the conspiracy behind the video’s creation and dissemination.

“This is not merely a personal attack but a direct assault on India’s democratic institutions,” Gupta said, demanding “stern legal action” to protect the dignity of women and the honour of the Prime Minister.

