BJP made Op Sindoor a political spectacle; people have lost faith in govt: Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana

Mumbai, July 30 Shiv Sena(UBT) on Wednesday asserted that the BJP has turned Operation Sindoor into a political spectacle, and that the Hindutva and patriotism of the Bharatiya Janata Party are mere hypocrisy.

The party in the editorial of its mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the government was being "ripped to pieces" in the Lok Sabha, and "the Prime Minister was riding a camel and herding goats".

In the hard-hitting editorial, the Uddhav Thackeray camp said that while the discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' was going on in the Parliament, the news of the killing of three terrorists in the Kashmir Valley came. "It was said that one of them, Suleman, was the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack. Will anyone believe this now? The people have lost faith in the government. To avoid the bombardment being done by the opposition party in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor, the government is adopting the tactic of fabricating cases like Suleman. The government has been exposed in the Lok Sabha,” it alleged.

The editorial referred to MIM founder Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement during the debate and asked, “Can the government go to the homes of the 26 people killed in Pahalgam and tell them that we have taken revenge? Can we watch the India-Pakistan cricket match now?”

The Saamana edit went on to state that PM Modi had warned Pakistanis that 'water and blood will not flow together', "but with the grace of Jai Shah, the India-Pakistan cricket match is definitely going to happen. What does Amit Shah have to say on this?"

The opposition members, including Gaurav Gogoi, Arvind Sawant, Supriya Sule and Owaisi, raised serious questions over the government’s security-related failures in Pahalgam and the outcome of the Operation Sindoor. However, PM Modi, instead of facing the opposition’s tirade in the Lok Sabha, was sitting in his chamber, the edit claimed.

"The Prime Minister said on social media that Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar had given excellent speeches. So have the 'people in the BJP and his cabinet run out of ink' to praise the opposition leaders?" asked the editorial.

"Today's Prime Minister will not even be able to match the stature and authority of former PM Pandit Nehru. Amit Shah was saying, 'We will sacrifice our lives for PoK'. Yogi Adityanath was roaring, 'If Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, we will make PoK a part of India within six months'. However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament, 'Our intention was never to take control of PoK'. Prime Minister Modi said that the Defence Minister's speech was powerful. When the opportunity arose to merge PoK with India, those who said, 'We will die for PoK,' fled the battlefield and went to the cricket field to play with Pakis. This is treason, and such people should be court-martialled," said Thackeray camp in the Saamana.

The Thackeray camp said that successful wars were fought in India under the name of 'Operation Vijay', 'Operation Parakram', 'Operation Polo', 'Operation Blue Star', but emotional games like 'Operation Mahadev', 'Operation Sindoor', 'Operation Ganga-Yamuna' started during PM Modi's tenure and the importance of our Army's prowess was reduced. "President Trump says, 'Five jets were shot down in the India-Pakistan war.' Rajnath Singh could not speak on it in Parliament. He gave blunt answers," the editorial mentioned.

Thackeray camp further said in the editorial, "It is pitiful when many BJP bhakts praise PM Modi's war strategy. The same Prime Minister, who made the Vice President of the country resign due to ideological differences, could not take the resignation of Amit Shah as the Home Minister after the Pahalgam attack. History will record that all of them got into trouble in the discussion on Operation Sindoor."

