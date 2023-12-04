BJP Maha chief: Fadnavis to take oath as CM at Wankhede Stadium in 2024

Bhandara (Maharashtra), Dec 4 The ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has predicted that the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the next CM at the Wankhede Stadium in 2024.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting at Lakhni town, he asked “who will be next CM of Maharashtra” after the Assembly elections, and the crowd roared back ‘Fadnavis, Fadnavis’, cheered and clapped.

Seeing the buoyant mood, Bawankule asked the party activists to make three commitments for the next year.

The first resolution would be to elect 45 MPs from Maharashtra to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and enable him take over as PM for the third consecutive time in May 2024, for which the workers must ensure the Bhandara BJP candidate is elected with the highest majority.

The second was to work dedicatedly to ensure that Fadnavis is sworn-in as the CM for the second time (after 2014-2019) of the ruling MahaYuti alliance, at a grand function in the Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai.

The third would be to dedicatedly work for any official BJP candidate in the upcoming municipal corporation/council and other civic elections and ensure their victory with huge votes.

He asked all BJP workers to spare three hours daily for the next 13 months to achieve the triple objectives.

Taking a swipe at ex-CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, Bawankule said that “there is only one tiger in Maharashtra, and that is Fadnavis.”

The gathering responded to the BJP chief’s call enthusiastically and resolved to work for the three political targets set for 2024.

The meeting was held in an exuberant atmosphere last night as the BJP notched a hat-trick, bagging three states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

