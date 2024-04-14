BJP manifesto offers better deal for middle class

New Delhi, April 14 The BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha poll released on Sunday promises to empower the emerging neo-middle class in the country by supporting them with affordable quality housing and healthcare, greater access to quality education, and more employment opportunities.

The manifesto states that the RERA Act will be strengthened as it has helped make the real estate sector in the country more transparent and citizen-friendly.

It also promises to create high-value jobs by expanding India's top-tier startup ecosystem to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

It provides for promoting quality higher education by introducing more IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and other such institutes and the launching of internship programs to blend academic and practical skills.

The manifesto promises to ensure quality healthcare services by expanding the AIIMS and Ayushman Arogya Mandir network to give better access to the middle class.

It also states that there would be a greater focus on the modern road network, enhanced rail and metro connectivity with new-age trains and expanded networks, development of comprehensive EV charging stations, construction of new airports, and the advance telecom infrastructure with 5G and 6G technology.

Besides, more green spaces like parks and playgrounds would be developed, water bodies like lakes and ponds would be revived, and other natural spaces would be developed to make cities more adaptable, sustainable, and people-friendly, the manifesto adds.

