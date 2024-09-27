BJP membership in Assam crosses 51 lakh: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 27 The membership drive of the BJP in Assam has crossed the 51 lakh mark on Friday, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“We have crossed a major milestone in Assam, with total enrolment in the @BJP4India membership drive reaching 51,35,737! A remarkable achievement and a testament to the hard work of our dedicated Karyakartas. Onwards and upwards as we continue to strengthen the party’s presence,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The state unit of the BJP earlier fixed a target to include at least 40,000 members in each assembly constituency. There are 126 total assembly segments in the state and out of them in 62 constituencies, the membership has crossed the 40,000 target.

Chief Minister’s home assembly constituency tops the list and the total enrolment as members of the party stands here at 1,03,927.

Meanwhile, the Jagiroad Assembly constituency of Minister Pijush Hazarika came second on the list with 94,524 members.

Meanwhile, another Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah’s assembly seat Nalbari is at the third position in the list with 89,084 party members.

The Chief Minister posted on X handle, “As #BJPSadasyata2024 crosses the 51 lakh milestone in Assam, a special round of applause for our dedicated Karyakartas in the 62 constituencies where membership enrollment has surpassed 40,000!”

The BJP aims to make 60 lakh members in the state.

Sarma advised the party workers to give emphasis including youths who are between 18 and 25 years old.

“Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to give emphasis including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future,” he had mentioned.

He added that the BJP is now the strongest force in the world, adding that it has been only possible due to the immense strength of our party workers.

“In our party, nobody asks about the identities of the father or mother of a karyakarta. The BJP only requires dedication for the Bharat Mata, hard work and confidence of a party worker,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

