BJP might go for decentralisation of party's organisational structure in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 28 Keeping in mind the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of winning 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in next year's general elections, the state committee of the BJP is considering to go for decentralisation of the party’s organisational structure in the state before the polls.

A party insider said that under the new structure, the state committee will remain as it is. However, there will be one election committee for each of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

But the extent of decentralisation will probably not end there.

“There will also be separate election committees for each of the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state. So, in total, there will be 337 committees, which include one state committee, 42 Lok Sabha-level election committees and 294 Assembly-level election committees, which will operate in an orchestrated manner keeping in mind the target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats in 2024,” said a state committee member.

He also said that the names of the office-bearers for the said committees will be announced in the first half of January.

During their recent two day-visit to West Bengal, Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda constituted a 15-member election management committee for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Four of the members of the committee are BJP’s central observers for West Bengal, namely Sunil Bansal, Amit Malviya, Asha Lakra and Mangal Pandey.

The other heavyweight members in the committee will include state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, former national Vice President of the party Dilip Gosh, and former National Secretary Rahul Sinha, among others..

During his visit, Shah had clearly sent a message to the state BJP leaders that the final battle will have to be fought by the state leadership by strengthening the organisational base of the party.

At the same time, Shah also assured the state leadership of full cooperation from the party’s central leadership to spearhead the organisational efforts of BJP in West Bengal.

