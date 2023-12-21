BJP minority cell seeks compensation for UP women shot in the head by cop

Aligarh, Dec 21 The BJP Minority Cell in Aligarh has asked the Uttar Pradesh government for compensation to be extended to the family of 55-year-old Ishrat Nigar, who was shot in the head on December 8 allegedly by a Sub-Inspector (SI) at a local police station.

The Minority Cell has urged the government to provide Rs one crore as compensation and secure a government job for one family member.

In a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP Minority Cell expressed their request, stating, "We request you to provide a government job to any member of the family and financial and social assistance of Rs one crore."

The Minority Cell had sent the letter through the local administration.

Farheen Mohsin Ansari, District Vice-President of the BJP Minority Cell, said, "Minority Morcha has stood with the victim's family. We have demanded compensation to provide justice to the bereaved family."

The police apprehended SI Manoj Sharma from Aligarh city on Saturday after he went into hiding following the incident.

The victim, who had visited the city police station for passport verification ahead of a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital last week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor