BJP Minority Morcha to hold yoga camps in UP madrassas

Lucknow, June 12 The BJP Minority Morcha is set to conduct yoga camps in selected madrassas across all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on June 21 -- International Yoga Day.

The initiative is part of a wider campaign commemorating 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha president Basit Ali, the party's outreach will specifically target maulanas and madrassa students, encouraging them to participate in the yoga sessions.

These camps aim to create engagement and promote wellness while simultaneously highlighting the Modi government's policies within the minority community.

As part of the broader effort, the Morcha is also launching a campaign titled 'Alpsankhyako ka ye paigaam: Modi ke saath Musalman (Minorities' Message: Muslims are with Modi)'.

This drive, focused on building a better understanding and support among Muslims, will roll out across major cities in Uttar Pradesh.

The main event is scheduled to take place in Lucknow on June 12 and will include participation from members of the intellectual community, including doctors, teachers, engineers, and lawyers.

"To mark the 11 years of Prime Minister Modi's governance, the party will organise programmes in all 403 Assembly constituencies, specifically targeting 403 madrasas across Uttar Pradesh. These events will involve maulanas, madrasa students, and local community members, beginning with yoga sessions followed by district-level programs," Basit Ali told IANS.

One of the standout components of this campaign will be the initiative 'Desh Ka Paigham, Pratibha Ko Samman', which will honour high-achieving individuals from the minority community. This includes meritorious students and those who have become IAS or IPS officers or contributed meaningfully to the country's development.

Furthering its grassroots outreach, the Morcha will also organise 'chaupals' across all Assembly constituencies in selected districts. These informal public gatherings will focus on raising awareness about the BJP's development work and schemes.

The chaupals are planned to be set up outside places of worship such as temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches to ensure community-wide interaction, the party's Minority Morcha chief added.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to reaching out to minorities in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the 11 years of governance under PM Narendra Modi, focused on good governance and welfare of the poor. The party will take these achievements to the people, especially Muslim intellectuals, maulanas, and influential community members... The slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is not just a saying but a firm commitment," said Basit Ali.

