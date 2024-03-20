BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress

Panaji, March 20 Goa Congress on Wednesday attacked BJP over its alleged misuse of government machinery for political campaigning, saying that they have written a complaint to the Election Commission to take action against BJP for violating the Code of Conduct by organising ‘Vikasit Bharat’ programs.

GPCC President Amit Patkar said that when the Code of Conduct is in force, the government programs should not be organised but Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his MLAs are organising ‘Vikasit Bharat’ programs across the state by misusing government machinery.

“We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission in regards to ‘Vikasit Bharat’ programs and have demanded to withdraw permissions given to them,” Patkar said while addressing a press conference in Congress House along with Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao, MP Francisco Sardinha, MLAs Carlos Alvares Ferreira and MLA Alton Dcosta.

He said that the Chief Minister questions Congress about its contribution towards the nation but can he say that he was born in liberated Goa and Independent India?

“Did Congress not contribute to the freedom struggle and liberation movement of Goa? Sawant should read the history of India and Goa and find out what Congress has done for the state and country,” he said.

Yuri Alemao said that the BJP is misusing the government machinery as it is rattled to see the support Congress is getting.

“BJP has failed in all aspects. Today the total debt of the state is around Rs 36 thousand crores. They are looting the state,” he said.

MLA Fereira said that through Vikasit Bharat, the BJP is promoting their ideology and their leaders.

“They are misusing government machinery for political benefits. Once the Code of Conduct is in force, they can’t do such programs. We will ask for a copy of permission if given. How can the Election Commission give them permission? It is clearly a promotion of government projects. Government function should be neutral, they can’t use BJP symbol scarfs,” he pointed out, adding they will approach the court if needed.

