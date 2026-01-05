BJP MLA, Cong MLC clash during meeting over alleged land encroachment in Karnataka's Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 5 An incident involving a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and a Congress MLC nearly coming to blows during an official meeting over alleged forest land encroachment has been reported from the Bidar district of Karnataka on Monday.

The legislators allegedly hurled abuses at each other and questioned each other's authority in front of two state Ministers and senior district officials.

The incident took place during the district-level Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) quarterly progress review meeting held at the District Panchayat office in Bidar.

The confrontation occurred between BJP MLA Siddu Patil, representing the Humnabad Assembly constituency, and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil.

Karnataka Forest Minister and Bidar District In-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre, along with police officers and other leaders present at the meeting, had to struggle to control the situation as both legislators lost their temper and appeared uncontrollable.

Following the incident, District In-charge Minister Khandre held separate meetings with both leaders in his chamber and postponed the KDP meeting.

The confrontation began when BJP MLA Siddu Patil raised a query before Minister Khandre regarding the acquisition of 48 acres of land belonging to the Forest Department and alleged that Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil had encroached upon the land.

Angered by the allegation, Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil reacted sharply, stood up from his seat and rushed towards BJP MLA Siddu Patil.

Addressing him in the singular, Bhimrao Patil allegedly attempted to attack Siddu Patil physically.

Siddu Patil resisted by pushing the Congress MLC away.

Meanwhile, those present during the meeting intervened, restrained Bhimrao Patil and dragged him back to his seat.

A senior police officer restrained MLA Siddu Patil as both leaders continued to point fingers at each other and hurl abuses.

Minister Eshwar Khandre later came down from the dais and managed to pacify both leaders.

Videos of the dramatic clash between the two leaders during the official meeting have since gone viral on the social media.

Reacting to the media later, BJP MLA Siddu Patil alleged that Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil abruptly interfered while he was questioning Minister Khandre about unresolved issues and threatened him.

"In Bidar, a layout spread over 48 acres has come up and the matter was being discussed. Several illegalities have taken place in that project, and residents have raised complaints regarding their problems," Patil said.

"I have the right to question. What right does an MLC have to interrupt an MLA? Despite this, he displayed goondagiri and threatened me. I was elected with the support of 2.55 lakh voters. He abused me and came towards me. I will urge the state government to take action and will also inform the Congress high command about this high-handedness," he added.

State Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, CEO Girish Bodale, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunte, along with other district-level officials, were present at the meeting.

