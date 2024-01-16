BJP MLA, district secy injured in Rajkot road accident

Ahmedabad, Jan 16 Gujarat BJP MLA Mahendrabhai Padalia and Rajkot district secretary Ravibhai Makdia were injured in a road accident when their car collided with a buffalo on Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Limbdi area.

Both the politicians were shifted to Limbdi Hospital for initial medical treatment by Limbdi MLA Kiritsinhji Rana.

Padalia served as vice president of the Rajkot Civic Body from 1997 to 2000, led the Rajkot District BJP from 2000 to 2005, and was a member of the District Panchayat from 2005 to 2010. His roles included the Human Rights Cell Regional Convener from 2009 to 2011 and the Porbandar District Incharge.

In a separate incident on January 15, Dhari MLA JV Kakdia was also indirectly involved in a road accident in which a person was injured but was taken to hospital by the MLA immediately following the accident.

