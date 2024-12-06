BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as Maha Assembly's protem Speaker

Mumbai, Dec 6 Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Friday administered the oath to BJP legislator Kalidas Kolambkar, who was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the ninth term, as a protem Speaker at the simple ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and state Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik were present on the occasion.

This was necessitated as the special session of the newly constituted 15th State Assembly will take place from December 7 to 9. As a protem Speaker, Kalidas Kolambkar will preside over the proceedings of the special session.

On December 7 and 8, Kolamkar will administer the oath to all 288 Assembly members. On December 9, the Governor will address a joint session of the state legislature that will be followed by the Speaker’s election and floor test by the Chief Minister.

BJP, with 132 legislators and the support of five members belonging to smaller parties and an Independent, will get the Speaker’s post while NCP’s nominee is expected to be the deputy speaker of the state Assembly.

Kolambkar said, “I was asked by my party to take an oath. The party will decide whether to continue me as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly or not. I have expressed my wish to be the Speaker of the 15th Assembly, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

After the three-day session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to expand his council of ministers either on December 11 or 12. This will be followed by a one-week winter session between December 16 and 21 to be held at Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur.

The government will present the supplementary demands apart from presenting a few bills during the session. The state government may announce crop loan waiver for farmers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor