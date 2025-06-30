BJP MLA T Raja Singh Resigns From Party Amid Leadership Tussle in Telangana Unit

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh on Monday resigned from the party amid growing discontent over the leadership transition in the Telangana unit.

The move came soon after media reports indicated that N Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP state president. In a letter addressed to G Kishan Reddy, the current president of the BJP’s Telangana unit, Raja Singh expressed shock and disappointment over the development.

“This decision has come as a shock and disappointment not just to me but to lakhs of karyakartas, leaders and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low,” Raja Singh wrote in the letter, which he also shared on social media platform X.

He further stated that the party has many senior leaders, MLAs and MPs within the state who have worked tirelessly for the growth of the BJP and who have the credibility and grassroots connect required to lead the party forward.

Raja Singh’s resignation highlights internal tensions within the Telangana BJP at a time when the party is preparing for key political challenges in the state.