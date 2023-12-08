BJP MLA wanted to target PM Modi by linking Moulvi to terror elements: K’taka CM

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Dec 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of attempting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his allegations against Muslim seer Syed Tanveer Hashmi, popularly known as Tanveer Peera, claiming connections with terrorism.

Taking to social media on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah said that despite MLA Yatnal making allegations against him by releasing photos with Moulvi Tanveer Hashmi, the real target appears to be PM Modi, and it is slowly coming to light.

"The photos released in the media clearly convey the relationship of BJP leaders, including PM Modi, with Moulvi Hashmi. Is it possible to believe that MLA Yatnal, who is a neighbour of Moulvi Hashmi and closely connected to him, did not know about it," CM Siddaramaiah taunted.

"MLA Yatnal is seething with anger after losing the posts of State President and Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in BJP. To take revenge for this on PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he made allegations against me and Moulvi Hashmi," CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

"MLA Yatnal was sure that after raking up the issue and making allegations against me, the relationship of Moulvi with PM Modi would also come out in public. He created a drama by making allegations against me, but his real intention was to insult the PM and BJP leadership," he stated.

"I have had a friendly relationship with Moulvi Hashmi in public. Hashmi has also challenged a probe through the central government. Now, PM Modi is compelled to answer allegations against him. PM Modi should immediately order a probe if Hashmi has terror connections and also clarify his relationship with Moulvi Hashmi," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"If not for this action, at least initiate action against MLA Yatnal for false allegations," he demanded.

"MLA Yatnal is repeatedly making such allegations. He made a series of serious allegations against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and his sons. Yatnal stated that one has to make a payment of Rs 2,000 crore for the high command to become Chief Minister. What force is behind MLA Yatnal, making him speak against the high command?" CM Siddaramaiah questioned.

"Which of the 'Ji's' blessings are protecting him from punishment should also come out. As per media reports, MLA Yatnal has business connections with Moulvi Tanveer Hashmi’s family. The central government should probe why he was silent all these years and what are the reasons behind such allegations," he explained.

CM Siddaramaiah also shared photos of PM Modi attending a conference in which Moulvi Hashmi participated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor