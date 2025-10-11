BJP MLAs return from Delhi after meeting central leaders, hopeful of early govt formation in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 11 Five BJP MLAs, who on Saturday returned here after meeting the Central leaders in New Delhi, expressed cautious optimism over the early formation of a popular government in Manipur, which is now under President’s Rule for the past 8 months.

Around 26 BJP MLAs of Manipur went to Delhi last week and earlier this week to meet and urge the party’s central leaders to form a popular government in the state at the earliest. Five BJP MLAs returned Manipur on Saturday but majority of the legislators are still in Delhi.

The MLAs include former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Manipur Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh, former ministers Thongam Biswajit Singh, Sapam Ranjan Singh, Heikham Dingo, Yumkham Khemchand, Konthoujam Govindas, MLA Karam Shyam.

The MLAs in Delhi held meetings with BJP North-East in-charge and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra and party’s National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh.

MLA Karam Shyam said that both Patra and Santhosh had assured them of positive intent towards restoring an elected government. He said that the latest discussions reflected a “visible concern and commitment” from the party’s central leadership.

“Earlier, the talks rarely mentioned reinstating a popular government. But this time, Sambit Patra and B.L. Santhosh expressed clear interest in the matter. We are hopeful that a government will be formed soon,” Karam Shyam said.

Former Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said that the delegation’s key objective was to brief central leaders on Manipur’s political and security situation and press for the early restoration of an elected government. “We highlighted the importance of installing a popular government to ensure stability and public trust. The discussions were positive, and we expect a favourable outcome soon,” he said.

While they did not specify a timeline for the formation of the new government, the legislators conveyed confidence that a stable and inclusive government would soon be installed.

BJP legislator Thounaojam Shyamkumar earlier said that people of Manipur want a popular government. “Now the situation in the state is quite normal. If a popular government is installed in the state, then it would be better to deal with the situation and undertake developmental and welfare works for the all-around benefit of the people of the state,” Shyamkumar had told the media.

The state had a BJP-led coalition government headed by former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh before the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13 this year.

Singh quit the Chief Ministerial post on February 9, four days before the President’s Rule was imposed in the state due to prolonged ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3, 2023.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

Meanwhile, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also recently visited New Delhi. Bhalla, a former Home Secretary, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and called on Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President’s Enclave in New Delhi.

Senior government officials, including Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, have also recently visited the national capital. However, the purpose of their visit has not yet been known.

After the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the statutory resolutions, the President’s Rule was extended for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025.

Before the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur, the former Chief Minister Biren Singh, several MLAs and party leaders tried to convince the Central leaders in August to form a popular government in the state, but in vain.

