BJP MLAs stage walkout from Bengal Assembly as CM enters

Kolkata, Dec 4 The West Bengal Assembly witnessed moments of ruckus on Monday afternoon as the BJP legislators staged a walkout soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered.

While walking out they raised "thieves, thieves" slogans.

BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh said that the walkout was in protest against the suspension of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for the entire winter session.

Later, led by the LoP, the legislators staged a protest demonstration at Red Road near the state Assembly premises.

The BJP legislators, including Adhikari, were seen sporting posters round their necks describing the chief minister as a "thief".

They were also heard shouting "thieves, thieves" slogans pointing fingers at the vehicles of the Trinamool Congress legislators coming out or getting on the Assembly premises. They then celebrated the victory in the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh by distributing sweets among the people.

Later, addressing from the dais of the protest demonstration, Adhikari alleged that his suspension on the very first day of the winter session last week was pre-planned.

"Much before the beginning of the Assembly session, I announced my plans to attack the treasury bench on the issue of corruption. Since then the plan for keeping me outside the house for the entire winter session was planned," the leader of the opposition said.

Since after his suspension for the entire session, the other BJP legislators continued with implementing his plans, the conspiracy was made to frame them in a false case relating to the insult of the national anthem.

