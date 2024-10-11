BJP MLA's U-turn after tendering resignation from MP Assembly 

Bhopal, Oct 11 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Brijbihari Pateriya, who resigned from the state Assembly allegedly over the police's attitude in registering a case against a doctor, on Friday made a U-turn, saying he now has changed his mind.

Pateriya (62), the MLA from the Deori Assembly seat in Sagar district on Thursday night wrote to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and state BJP president V. D. Sharma and offered his resignation from the post.

However, on Friday morning, he said that he had offered his resignation in anger as he was upset with local area police, however, he now has changed his mind.

"I had offered my resignation from the post of MLA in anger, however, now I have changed my mind. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president V.D. Sharma have assured me full support," Pateriya said.

Sources told IANS that Pateria made a U-turn on his decision after MP BJP president V. D. Sharma spoke to him over the phone and assured him of full cooperation.

A dramatic episode happened after local area police didn't register a case against a government doctor, who allegedly had demanded a bribe from the kin of a deceased in the Deori Assembly segment.

According to information, Dhan Singh Yadav, aged 70 to 80 years, a resident of Medki village had died due to a snake bite. However, when his family took the body for autopsy then doctor Deepak Dube demanded a bribe for mentioning the snake bite in his report.

“He was a poor person. When his family took the body for autopsy then doctor, Deepak Dubey, said that he would mention the snake bite in the report when the victim's family would pay 10 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh compensation," Pateriya said when he offered to resign.

He stated that when the family expressed inability to meet the bribe demand, the accused doctor did not mention the snake bite in the post-mortem report.

Subsequently, Pateriya along with the aggrieved family went to Kesli police and demanded action against the doctor, however, the police didn't register the case, which made him announce his resignation from the MLA post.

Pateriya has said, "If the ruling party MLA has to meet such a fate then there is no logic in remaining MLA. Hence, I tendered my resignation as MLA." Pateriya along with the kin of the deceased's family had staged a protest at Kesli police station.

Senior leader Pateriya joined the BJP in 2022, a few months ahead of the Assembly election. He won the election (in November 2023) from Deori with a margin of 23,000 votes.

Pateriya was in Congress and represented the Deori Assembly seat between 1998 and 2003.

