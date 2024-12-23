BJP MLC’s case a closed chapter, police interference not acceptable: K'taka Legislative Council Chairman

Bengaluru, Dec 23 Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has stated that the derogatory remark row involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar was a closed chapter and the interference of police in the case was not acceptable.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Chairman Horatti said that the derogatory remark row is a closed chapter. “The incident which took place in the session in the Legislative Council and has been discussed thoroughly,” he stated.

“After the House was adjourned indefinitely, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi was arrested from the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. Currently, we have not received any complaints from either side. If a complaint on breach of privilege is given, we will initiate action,” he stated.

"The police are not supposed to interfere with the incident which had taken place inside the council. There is no jurisdiction for the police to act in the matter which happened inside the House,” Horatti stated.

“The FIR has been registered in this connection. The police have not come inside the council. The matter will be considered if there is a video and audio recording available with us regarding the incident. If any other party provides the video or audio, we will send it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Once the House session ended for the day, no video recording was done after that,” Horatti stated.

Earlier, Horatti had stated that the obscene remark row case involving the BJP MLC and the Minister would be handed over to the ‘Ethics Committee’ and following the report, future action would be initiated.

Chaos and drama unfolded on December 19 as, during a heated debate session in the Legislative Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a "murderer". Responding, the BJP leader allegedly used an obscene term against the woman minister. Following the complaint by Minister Laxmi, the police arrested MLC Ravi after booking him under the charges of sexual harassment. On December 20, the High Court granted interim relief to Ravi by ordering his immediate release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor