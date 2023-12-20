BJP MLC’s SUV has UP registration number, chassis from Assam

Lucknow, Dec 20 In a strange incident, a high-end sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC Umesh Kumar Dwivedi has been found with a registration number of Meerut district, while the chassis fitted in it originated from Assam.

The incident came to light when Jitumoni Kotoki, a resident of Assam, posted a video on social media asserting that the chassis number in the MLC’s car belonged to his father, Atul Chandra from Dibrugarh.

He claimed that the tampered chassis installed in the MLC’s vehicle was cut from a vehicle sold for scrap in Assam.

The vehicle’s number is registered under Faisal, a resident of Meerut.

The discovery raised concerns about the possibility of the vehicle being stolen.

Dwivedi expressed surprise over the matter and stated: “I will file a complaint with the police to initiate a thorough investigation into this entire matter.”

