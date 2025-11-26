BJP moves Calcutta HC after police deny permission for Changrabandha rally

Kolkata, Nov 26 The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court for permission to conduct a rally at Changrabandha, a census town close to the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district in the northern sector of West Bengal.

The state unit of the BJP moved the court after the Cooch Behar district police denied permission for the rally.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is scheduled to lead the rally at Changrabandha titled "Paribartan Sankalp Yatra".

The writ petition filed by the West Bengal unit of the BJP has been admitted, and the matter is expected to come up for hearing either on Thursday or on Friday. The scheduled date of the “Paribartan Sankalp Yatra” is November 29.

The Cooch Behar district leadership of the BJP claimed that they submitted a written application to the local Mekhliganj police station for permission for the rally well in advance. “However, neither had they given us the permission for the rally nor had they given us the received copy of our application on this count,” claimed local BJP leader Dodhiram Roy.

He also alleged that since the proposed “Paribartan Sankalp Yatra” would be led by the Leader of the Opposition, the police had deliberately denied permission for the rally.

"The police authorities have always denied permission for any rally to be led by the Leader of the Opposition anywhere in the state. Every time, we are required to approach the Calcutta High Court for permission, and thereafter, we get the permission. The same thing happened this time as well. We are confident of getting the permission for the ‘Paribartan Sankalp Yatra’ on November 29 from the court," Roy added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor