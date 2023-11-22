BJP moves EC against Rahul Gandhi's panauti jibe at PM Modi

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) regarding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks, where he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a pickpocket'and labeled him as panauti.

During his electoral campaign in Rajasthan's Jalore, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Modi as panauti (bad omen), attributing him to India's loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Gandhi asserted that the team was performing well until the Prime Minister arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the final match between India and Australia. Our boys would have won the world cup, but panauti made them lose," Gandhi reportedly stated in a poll rally. TV people won't show you this, but people of the country know this, he added.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and demanded an apology from the Congress leader for making objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. BJP termed Rahul Gandhi's comments as "shameful and disgraceful" and said that they would make this a serious issue if he didn't apologise.