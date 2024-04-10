BJP moves ECI flagging distribution of copies carrying Mamata's pic in state-run schools

Kolkata, April 10 The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) flagging the reported distribution of exercise copies carrying the picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state-run schools, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In its complaint, the BJP claimed that by distributing such copies, the state government is spreading the Chief Minister’s 'propaganda', which is a complete violation of the MCC.

The BJP leadership argued that when the MCC is in force, public money from the state exchequer cannot be used for pushing the state government's 'agenda'.

The BJP also requested the poll panel to immediately intervene and pass an order to withdraw the copies carrying the Chief Minister’s picture from the state-run schools where they have been distributed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor