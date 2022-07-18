BJP MP Anurag Thakur cast his vote in presidential elections

Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur cast his vote in the presidential elections. He is an MP from the Hamirpur constituency. Also,Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appeal the lawmakers to vote in favor of Droupadi Murmu, he said "Our sister from the tribal community will now become the President. MLAs in MP are voting for her. I would like to appeal to everyone to rise above the boundaries of parties, vote on the basis of our conscience, and contribute to make Droupadi Murmu the President."

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.



