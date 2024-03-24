BJP MP from Kanpur unwilling to contest 2024 elections

Kanpur, March 24 BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri on Sunday expressed his unwillingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a brief letter to BJP President J.P. Nadda, a copy of which he posted on his X handle, Pachauri said that he is not inclined to contest the elections but would continue to serve the party in any way he is required to. He has asked the party President not to consider his name for the 2024 polls.

It is noteworthy that the BJP has not yet announced the candidate for the Kanpur seat and speculations have been rife that Pachauri may not be re-nominated.

