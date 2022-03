BJP MP gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over revision of family income eligibility criteria for scholarships to SC, ST students

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Kumar Verma on Wednesday gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to demand to revise the family income eligibility criteria for pre-Matric and post-Matric scholarships to SC/ST students.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

( With inputs from ANI )

