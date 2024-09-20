BJP MP leads protest against Rahul Gandhi over reservation remarks, seeks resignation

New Delhi, Sep 20 Delhi BJP OBC Morcha on Friday protested outside the Congress headquarters here over Rahul Gandhi's remarks abroad regarding reservations. The party's MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the protest, demanded Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

The Congress leader's effigy was also burnt to express the widespread anger among the backward class people over his reservation remarks.

"We strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi's announcement on foreign soil to end the reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs, and he no longer has the moral right to hold the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He should immediately resign from his post...Rahul Gandhi made a statement about ending the reservation provided to the SC and ST communities, a system established by B.R. Ambedkar, and announced this on foreign soil, which we strongly condemn," " said Bidhuri.

"We want to inform him that today India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to the OBC category. His government has the highest number of ministers from backward classes. The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, two significant states, also belong to backward classes," said the BJP leader.

He further stated, "PM Narendra Modi-led government gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission. Numerous welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, such as the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, are aimed at helping the poor, backward class people living in huts by providing them with business support ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000."

"For skilled workers like tailors and blacksmiths from backward classes, the government is offering assistance between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakhs under various schemes," he added.

The BJP leader further said, "We are discussing the development and welfare works done by Modi’s government for the SC, ST, and OBC communities...This campaign is not just limited to Delhi but is being spread across the country. The party leadership has appointed me as the in-charge for this programme in Delhi," he added.

"A large number of backward class community members have gathered here, and we will inform them in detail about the achievements of PM Modi's government for the SC, ST, and backward classes," said MP Bidhuri.

