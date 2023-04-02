BJP MP Locket Chatterjee to demand discussion on "Bengal violence" in Parliament

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 2 : BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Locket Chatterjee on Sunday said that she will demand a discussion on Monday over the recent violence in West Bengal during the Ram Navami procession in Parliament.

"I will ask for this matter to be taken up urgently on Monday by the House given its severity and will also try to raise the issue if given an opportunity during Zero Hour," Chatterjee confirmed to .

The Lok Sabha MP from Hoogly has been at the forefront, leading the attack on the ruling TMC in Bengal in the wake of this violence.

Locket has been demanding an investigation by the NIA on the issue.

On Friday while speaking to , for the first time MP had termed the incident "disheartening".

"Such visuals emerge from Bengal during every Ram Navami and Durga idol immersion. Not acceptable that the lives of Hindus in Bengal are under threat." She added.

On Sunday, ruckus and stone pelting erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly. Last Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Meanwhile, allegations and counter-allegations continued to fly between the ruling TMC and the principal opposition party BJP on the issue.

Soon after the reports of the violence Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the issue. In fact, the union home secretary has sought a detailed report from the state on the violence.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Goshamahal legislator, T Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held in the city.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

