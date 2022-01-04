BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for COVID-19
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild fever and cold".
Tiwari also said that after he felt unwell, he had isolated himself yesterday itself.
In a tweet in Hindi, Tiwari said, "Day before yesterday (January 2), I was feeling unwell since night. Due to a mild fever and cold, I could not even go for the Uttarakhand-Rudrapur campaign yesterday. I have tested positive in the test today. Taking precautions, I had isolated myself yesterday only. Please take care of yourself and your family."
