BJP MP Nishikant Dubey seeks privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over China charges in LS

New Delhi, Feb 4 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate a breach of privilege motion against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for his comments in Parliament that Chinese troops were present on Indian soil.

Dubey accused the Congress leader of distorting facts and making baseless claims that "lower the prestige of our Republic".

Rahul Gandhi, while responding to the President's address during the Budget Session, launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of failing to boost the manufacturing sector under the 'Make in India' initiative.

He claimed this failure had led to the presence of Chinese troops on Indian soil, adding: "The reason China is inside our territory is because 'Make in India' has failed. India is refusing to produce, and I'm worried India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese again."

Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns about unemployment, alleging that India had handed over production jobs to China.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey slammed the Congress MP for making "an attempt to ridicule our country" and demanding action against the Leader of Opposition, for misleading Parliament.

He argued that Rahul Gandhi "shamelessly distorted historical and substantive facts" in his speech.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly refuted Rahul Gandhi's statements, calling them "fake narratives" and accusing him of using "frivolous language" that undermined parliamentary standards.

Rijiju further stressed that the Congress MP should provide proof to back his claims.

"We would like to remind him that such kinds of frivolous acts and language should not be repeatedly used," Rijiju stated. He later met Speaker Birla to request proof from Rahul Gandhi about his allegations.

The former Congress chief had also made claims about China’s territorial presence, saying, "Beijing is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our land", and contended that the Indian Army had contradicted the government’s assertion that no land had been surrendered to China.

The BJP MPs previously on Monday moved a privilege motion against Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi over her "poor thing" remark about President Droupadi Murmu.

