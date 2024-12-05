BJP MP slams Cong over ‘OCCRP connection’, hurls pointed questions at LoP

New Delhi, Dec 5 BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday accused the Congress party of colluding and conspiring with foreign forces in bringing the country down and derailing its growth story.

The sharp accusations by the BJP MP came on the back of a sensational report by Mediapart, a French newspaper which found in its investigation that the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has the backing of the US government and some highly influential businessmen, with anti-India interests.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP claimed that the Opposition wants to derail the Indian government and for doing this, they don’t hesitate in aligning with foreign and anti-India forces.

“Due to their hatred for the Modi dispensation, they throw their weight behind those conspiring against the government,” Nishikant Dubey claimed.

Notably, Mediapart recently revealed that the OCCRP, which brands itself as an independent and non-partisan organization, is funded by US government agencies and works to serve their interests.

Nishikant Dubey said that the OCCRP, with the backing of the US government and financiers like businessman and investor George Soros has been routinely plotting against the country.

“George Soros routinely conspires to derail the economies of other countries. He was the force behind the closure of the Bank of England in 1991. He accrued benefits of over Rs 6 billion from this. Today, he wants to derail the Indian economy,” claimed the BJP lawmaker.

He also elaborated on how Pegasus, Hindenburg and other reports were 'timed' with Parliament sessions to disrupt them and accused MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Sanjay Raut and others of showing explicit support to its ‘baseless’ and ‘malicious’ reports.

He also hurled pointed questions at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and asked the reason behind Rahul Gandhi’s meetings with noted Modi-baiters including Ro Khanna, Ilhan Omar and Barbara Lee, during his US visit.

“The Congress party must answer what transpired in the meetings, during foreign tours, with those who have a history of peddling anti-India agenda on his foreign tours,” he demanded.

The BJP, also on its X handle, shared pictures of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s meetings with journalists Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey and Anand Mangnale, with close affiliation with the OCCRP and posed questions.

“Rahul Gandhi met with Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a Bangladeshi journalist from OCCRP known for peddling agendas against India. Why Rahul Gandhi was interacting with someone working against our national interests remains unclear?”, it asked.

“Anand Mangnale, who allegedly handed Chinese money to Sharjeel Imam for the Delhi riots, works for OCCRP. Mangnale is linked to the Congress and was actively fundraising for them while being part of the DPSG,” it further claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor