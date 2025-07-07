BJP MP urges real-time sign language interpretation for Parliamentary proceedings

New Delhi, July 7 In a landmark appeal for inclusive governance, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal of the BJP has written to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, urging the government to introduce real-time Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation for all parliamentary proceedings.

The proposal seeks to make the “temple of democracy” accessible to India’s deaf and hard-of-hearing citizens, aligning with constitutional values and global best practices.

In his detailed letter, Khandelwal emphasised that over 70 countries - including New Zealand and Kenya - already provide sign language interpretation during legislative broadcasts.

He argued that India, having recognised Indian sign language as a language and established the ‘Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre’, must now take the next step by integrating ISL into live parliamentary coverage.

The MP proposed that ISL interpretation be broadcast simultaneously on Sansad TV, the Parliament website, and all official digital platforms, with clear visibility and high-quality standards.

He stressed that this reform would not only uphold the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, but also fulfil India’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Citing the 2011 Census and WHO estimates, Khandelwal noted that over 19 lakh Indians live with hearing disabilities, and the broader deaf and hard-of-hearing population exceeds 63 million.

For many, ISL is the primary mode of communication. “Democracy must be accessible to all,” he wrote, adding that real-time interpretation would allow millions to engage with debates, legislation, and national discourse.

Khandelwal’s letter also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” arguing that accessibility reforms are essential to realising this inclusive agenda.

He offered to facilitate consultations with subject experts, accessibility professionals, and civil society organisations to support the initiative.

The MP called for inter-ministerial coordination between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament to implement the proposal.

He described the move as a chance for India to reaffirm its leadership in democratic innovation and social equity.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is expected to review the proposal in upcoming administrative briefings.

If adopted, the reform would mark a historic step toward making Indian democracy truly participatory for all citizens.

